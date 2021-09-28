Man connected to Chris Bagley murder pleads guilty to obstructing prosecution

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The man who owned the trailer where Chris Bagley was stabbed and killed in 2018 has pleaded guilty to Obstructing Prosecution.

Paul Hoff was also charged with Abuse of a Corpse, but had that charge dropped as part of the plea deal. He faces up to two years in prison, but may get credit for time served as he has been in jail for nearly two years already. Hoff is currently serving 14 years in federal prison for gun and drug charges in a separate case.

Hoff testified during the trial of Drew Blahnik, who was convicted earlier this year of killing Bagley on December 14, 2018 inside Hoff's trailer. Blahnik faces up to 50 years in prison and is set to be sentenced on October 12. A third man involved in the case, Drew Wagner, has already been sentenced to 47 years in prison.

