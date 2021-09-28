Linn County Board of Supervisors discuss how to enforce Biden’s vaccine mandate for employers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- With the Biden Administration's mandate for all employers with more than 100 employees to require a COVID vaccine for their employees, the Linn County Board of Supervisors discussed on Tuesday how it would enforce the federal mandate.

Supervisor Louis Zumbach was not at today's meeting.

Supervisor Ben Rogers brought this item to today's agenda to discuss the logistics of implementing the Biden Administration's vaccine mandate for employers.

Rogers kept coming back to the religious exemption and expressing his belief that many people would take advantage of that exemption to avoid getting the vaccine.

"The religious exemption is really subjective and if people are going to claim a deeply sincerely held belief, I don't think it's asking too much for them to at least explain it to really understand is this truly a deeply held belief? I think as an employer, we're giving our employees a lot of latitude," Rogers said.

The supervisors called upon the county attorney's office and department heads for answers about how they would navigate religious and medical exemptions and the cost of weekly testing for those employees who are exempt from the vaccine.

That cost -- the board learned -- would be $35,000 per week or $1.8 million per year.

Two department heads testified about how they already have empty positions with staff working a lot of overtime. Mandated vaccines, they say, may cause some employees to leave.

One of them was Col. Douglas Riniker, the Chief Deputy in the Linn County Sheriff's Office. He said the office has two sworn positions open in his department.

"But, obviously it's concerning if we do lose staff based off of the mandatory vaccination because we know that those that remain are going to have to be working additional hours, which we're already doing because we're, you know, a few bodies short," Riniker said.

Right now, with out federal rules being published -- or legally tested in the courts -- the supervisors could only discuss the various unknown factors.

Biden's executive order requiring vaccines for all federal employees and contractors only applies to the executive branch. It does not apply to the U.S. Postal Service, members of Congress or the judicial branch.