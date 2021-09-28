Lindsay Lohan’s mom Dina pleads guilty to drunken driving

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Actor Lindsay Lohan’s mother has pleaded guilty to drunken driving. Dina Lohan is expected to be sentenced to 18 days in jail and five years’ probation for rear-ending another car on Long Island and leaving the scene. Authorities say Lohan was driving with a suspended license on Jan. 11, 2020, when she crashed into another car near Merrick Mall. Lohan pleaded guilty on Tuesday to driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident. She will be sentenced on Dec. 3. Lohan was convicted of aggravated drunken driving in 2014 following an earlier arrest. A message seeking comment was left with her attorney.