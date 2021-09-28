Kentucky man gets life in prison for the rape of 2 children

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say a Kentucky man has received a life sentence for his convictions in the rape of two children under 12. News outlets reported a circuit judge followed the jury’s recommendation in sentencing 31-year-old Joshua Turner on Monday. Jurors convicted Turner in July of eight felony offenses including rape and sodomy involving children. A defense attorney asked Kenton Circuit Judge Kathleen Lape to reduce the jury’s recommended sentence to 40 years in prison. The judge refused, however, saying Turner had destroyed the innocence of two small children. Authorities say Turner’s girlfriend inadvertently discovered videos on his phone last year and turned him in.