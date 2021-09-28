Skip to Content

Jordan carrier resuming flights to Syria in new sign of thaw

7:36 am National news from the Associated Press

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordan’s official news agency says the country’s national airline will resume direct flights to Syria’s capital Damascus on Oct. 3. The announcement Tuesday comes nearly a decade after Royal Jordanian flights were suspended because of the war in Syria. It’s the latest sign of thawing relations between the two neighbors. The decision was announced at the end of a two-day ministerial meeting held in Amman, in which the two sides discussed strengthening cooperation in the trade, transport, energy and agriculture sectors, according to Petra news agency. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content