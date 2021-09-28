Iowans encouraged to register to vote on National Voter Registration Day

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is encouraging Iowans to register on National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday.

September is also recognized as National Voter Registration Month. The National Association of Secretaries of State established September as National Voter Registration Month in 2002 as a non-partisan means of encouraging voter participation and increasing awareness about state requirements and deadlines for voting.

Secretary Pate says for Iowans who are already registered, it's important to make sure your information is up to date.

“We have important city and school elections in communities across the state this fall, and they could make a big impact on your daily life,” Secretary Pate said. “It’s important for all eligible citizens to participate in the process. The best way to make sure your voice is heard is by registering to vote. It only takes a few minutes, and you can do it online, anytime."

To register to vote in Iowa, you must be at least 17 years old. The deadline to pre-register before November’s city-school election is Monday, October 18. Approximately 90% of eligible Iowans are registered to vote, according to Pate's office.

To check your voter registration status, register to vote or update your information, visit VoterReady.Iowa.gov.

Tuesday also marks the kickoff of the 2021-22 Carrie Chapman Catt Award voter registration drive in Iowa high schools. Any school that registers at least 90% of eligible students to vote receives the award. 22 schools earned the honor last year.