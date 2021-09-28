Hudson School District says parent of students killed in Tuesday accident

HUDSON, Iowa (KWWL) -- Hudson Community School District officials say that a parent was killed in the deadly crash between a semi and a truck Tuesday morning.

Hudson Police Chief Danny Banks confirmed Tuesday afternoon that the driver of the truck was killed and the driver of the semi had minor injuries.

The accident happened before 9 a.m. on Hudson Road just north of Hudson and the truck caught fire as a result of the head-on crash.

Superintendent Tony Voss announced that the parent of several Hudson students was the person killed.

The district says that the children of the parent were sent home for the day, and administrators and counselors met with the family.

Superintendent Voss sent this letter to district parents Tuesday afternoon:

Dear Parents/Guardians, It is with profound sadness that we inform you of a sudden and unexpected loss to our community. This loss occurred during a traffic accident this morning and involved a parent of Hudson students. This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school, especially our students. We want to give families the opportunity to navigate and process this with your children, as this event may trigger emotions related to their own personal loss. Our counseling department is available for any student who may need or want help and assistance surrounding this loss. As parents, if you have questions or concerns regarding how to help your child process through this, feel free to contact our counseling department. Both Mr. Driscol (PK-6) and Mrs. Koop (7-12) stand ready to assist. We will make every effort to help you and your child as you need. We are saddened by the loss to our community and offer our heartfelt prayers of comfort and support to the family. Sincerely,

Dr. Tony Voss

Superintendent

The stretch of Highway 58 where the two vehicles collided was reopened Tuesday afternoon, according to updated road conditions from the Iowa DOT.