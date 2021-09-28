The AP Interview: Haiti PM plans to hold elections next year

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s prime minister says he plans to hold a referendum to modify the country’s constitution by February, and he hopes to organize presidential and legislative elections early next year. In an interview Tuesday with The Associated Press, Ariel Henry dismissed opponents who accuse him of wanting to stay in power and said that mistrust is one of the biggest challenges he faces. Henry said the referendum is a priority because the current constitution is rejected by a majority of political figures and civil society leaders. He also said an electoral council that will be responsible for setting dates has yet to be named after he recently dissolved the previous provisional council.