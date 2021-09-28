Gang clash at Ecuador prison kills 24 inmates and injures 48

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Prison officials in Ecuador say a riot in a penitentiary in coastal city of Guayaquil has killed 24 inmates and injured 48 more. A police and military operation managed to regain control of the Guayaquil Regional prison Tuesday after five hours, according to a statement from Ecuador’s prison service. Guayas state Gov. Pablo Arosemena said outside the prison that order had been restored. The violence involved gunfire, knives and explosions and officials blamed the outburst on a dispute between the “Los Lobos” and “Los Choneros” prison gangs. Television images showed inmates firing from the windows of the prison amid smoke and the detonation of firearms and explosives.