Federal judge overturns South Carolina school mask ban

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A federal judge has suspended South Carolina from enforcing a rule that banned school districts from requiring masks for students. Parents of disabled children, helped by the American Civil Liberties Union, sued the state saying the ban discriminated against medically vulnerable students by keeping them out of public schools as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. U.S. District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis ruled Tuesday that suspending the mask ban passed by the Republican-dominated General Assembly wasn’t a close call. She says the ban was like the state preventing schools from building wheelchair ramps. A spokesman for Republican Gov. Henry McMaster says he will fight the ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court if necessary.