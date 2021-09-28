DEVELOPING: Truck and semi collide on Hudson Road causing vehicle fire

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cedar Falls and Hudson emergency crews responded to South Hudson Road north of Hudson on Tuesday morning to an accident after a truck and semi collided head-on.

A witness told KWWL that one of the vehicles was on fire and engulfed in flames at one point. A KWWL crew saw smoke when they arrived on scene.

A homeowner in Hudson also told KWWL that they heard a loud noise that sounded like an explosion around 9 a.m.

Cedar Falls Police confirm that Hudson Road is blocked off and is expected to be closed for several hours. State Patrol and the Department of Transportation have been called in.

Traffic is currently being diverted and drivers should avoid the area.

Authorities have not confirmed any injuries or fatalities from the accident.