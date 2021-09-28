Campbell, Hawkeyes ready for Friday night trip to Maryland

IOWA CITY (KWWL) – Performing in a hostile environment is nothing new to Hawkeye linebacker Jack Campbell.

“The Iowa State game, that environment, you can't really simulate that,” Campbell said of the game that saw him score his first career Hawkeye touchdown, “That's some good experience that we've gained this season.”

This week they head to College Park, Maryland, which likely won't be as hostile as what the Hawks saw in Jack Trice Stadium. Undefeated Maryland, however, presents their own challenges as a team that airs it out more than what the Hawks have seen to this season. That's led by a mobile quarterback in Taulia Togovailoa who's already thrown for over 300 yards in three of Maryland's four wins this season.

“We want to keep him in the pocket and make him as uncomfortable as we can,” said junior safety Jack Koerner, “Obviously that starts up front.”

“All in all, that's going to be a challenge just to keep our eye discipline,” Campbell added, “It starts with the defensive line, then the linebackers, the corners, and the safeties, making sure we're all on the same page. Communication is going to be key.”

Campbell said another key to slowing down the Terps is that Iowa defenders need to be ball-hawks. That's something he's familiar with getting to the ball on nearly every play last week against Colorado State while racking up a career high 18 tackles in an impressive performance.

“When you play with a great effort, good things are going to happen,” said Campbell, “So we just need to continue to do that as a defense and I'm looking forward to see what happens.”