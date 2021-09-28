Big 12 quarterback play full of struggles and surprises

Much of the quarterback play in the Big 12 so far this season is not what anyone expected. The league’s best are struggling. Some newcomers have made some big early impressions. Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler and Iowa State’s Brock Purdy led their teams to the Big 12 title game last season. Both have struggled this year. Casey Thompson has come off the bench to lead a Texas offense that is piling up yards and points. Gerry Bohanon has been excellent for Baylor. Other teams have seen their QBs injured.