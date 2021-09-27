Waterloo Public Works Sanitation Department urges residents to stop throwing away contaminants into recycle

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - Waterloo Public Works Sanitation Department is asking residents to stop throwing away unacceptable items into recycling bins to stop contaminating recyclable batches.

Common contaminants found are:

diapers

mirrors

pet waste

plastic toys

soiled cardboard

and more

Although the items listed above are considered recyclable, the department wants folks to know they're unacceptable through the city's program. This has to do with the type of machinery the department uses to convert items into reusable materials. Sanitation Director, Scott Brunson, said the most common contaminant found right now is styrofoam.

"It is a recyclable product if you have the right machinery and program to do that, which Waterloo does not," Brunson said, "unfortunately that is a contaminant in our program even though it is an overall recyclable product."

While most residents follow the program correctly, Burnson also said it only takes a small amount to ruin a recyclable batch.

"Contaminates the entire load, so the more stuff that we get in these boxes or laying around the boxes contaminates the program," Brunson said, "that's where it destroys the purpose of all the residents that are taking the time to recycle correctly and break down their cardboard, put the right plastics in."

If you need a guide to know what is acceptable to recycle through the city's program, the department has guides posted on the department's Facebook page. Seeing a lot of people not separate cardboard boxes from styrofoam inside, Brunson also said this will instantly ruin a load if not separated. The same thing goes for garbage bags and to-go plastic bags.

MORE RESOURCES:

Have more questions? Call: 319-291-4455 or CLICK HERE.