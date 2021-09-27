Venezuela’s government and opposition resume talks in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Delegates from Venezuela’s government and opposition have held more talks in Mexico City after a delay that saw the government’s side arrive a day later than scheduled due to an apparent unhappiness with mediator Norway. The second round of dialogue had been scheduled to begin Friday, but it was suspended when government representatives did not arrive until the following day. Talks began Sunday. The leader of the government’s delegation said Friday that his team’s arrival was delayed because of comments by Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg about the human rights situation in Venezuela during the United Nations General Assembly. Lead mediator Dag Nylander issued a statement offering assurances that Norway would maintain its impartiality in the talks.