TRACKING: Summer heat to cooler temperatures

Tonight: The sky remains clear with a light wind eventually from the east. Temperatures by morning are in the 50s.

Tuesday: It feels like summer again. You would think it was summer if you didn’t see the leaves changing. High temperatures are back in the mid to upper 80s. No records will be broken since the are in the mid to upper 90s for most locations.

Tuesday Night: A warm night is ahead with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Another night with a clear sky. Great night to look at the stars.

Wednesday: High thin clouds start to move into eastern Iowa, but still, plenty of sunshine. One more warm day with highs in the mid to upper 80s.