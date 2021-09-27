TRACKING: Heat and sunshine

Today: After a record setting day yesterday, it’ll be a warm, summer-like start to the workweek, although humidity throughout this warm stretch should not be too oppressive. The only kicker is that a weak cold front will be coming through this morning and will prevent us from getting as warm as yesterday in the north. Highs will still range from the low and mid 80s north to the upper 80s south, near record territory. Winds will become northerly at 5 to 10 mph after the front moves through. It’ll be weak enough that skies are expected to stay sunny today.

Tonight: We will have clear skies and a light east wind. Lows will be in the low to mid 50s.

Tuesday: It’ll be another above normal and sunny day. Highs may be a degree or two lower than what we will have today with a southeast wind at 5 to 15 mph.

Wednesday: The heat will peak again on Wednesday with highs again in the mid to upper 80s. Skies will become partly cloudy. Winds will be south southeasterly at 5 to 15 mph.

Rest of the Week: A chance for showers and storms will arrive on Thursday and Friday and will start to cool things down. Highs look to be in the low 80s Thursday and then down into the upper 70s Friday.

Weekend: There will be a few on/off chances for rain over the weekend with highs in the mid 70s.