One person dead after being hit by train in Prairie du Chien

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wisconsin (KWWL) – One person is dead after being hit by a train over the weekend in Wisconsin.

Prairie du Chien Police say it happened around 8:40 p.m. Sunday, September 26 near the 500 block of East Blackhawk Avenue. The investigation shows a train operated by Burlington Northern Sante Fe (BNSF) hit the person just north of the railroad crossing.

Railroad crossings in the town were blocked for about five hours during the investigation.

“This incident remains an active investigation with further interviews taking place over the next 24-48 hours. Our department will not be releasing speculation as to the events that lead to this tragedy. Unfortunately, we investigate many cases that we will never know or understand the entire reasoning for the events that take place. The person that lost their life was loved by many and will be incredibly missed. Our department has extended our condolences to the family and they will continue to be in our prayers as they cope with this difficult time,” said Kyle Teynor, Prairie du Chien Police Chief.