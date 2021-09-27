No injuries in morning Waterloo house fire, damage estimated at $10,000

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - No one was injured following a house fire in Waterloo this afternoon.

Waterloo Fire Rescue responded to a home in the 200 block of Summit Avenue around 10:45 a.m. on Monday, September 27th, 2021. Crews report the fire started in an upstairs bedroom and was contained to only that room. The upstairs of the home also sustained some smoke damage.

The homeowner was there at the time of the fire; however, they were able to exit the home safely. No injuries were reported.

Within 15 minutes firefighters had the flames under control. Waterloo Fire Rescue estimates the damage to be around $10,000. The American Red Cross has been called to further assist the homeowner.