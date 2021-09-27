Japan’s next PM must work quickly on virus, economy, China

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s governing party chooses a new leader on Wednesday to succeed outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. They’ll have to turn around the country’s pandemic-hit economy, shape a newly empowered military and face security headaches in the region amid China’s rise. Four candidates are vying to become leader of the governing Liberal Democratic Party. Whoever wins the party leadership becomes the next prime minister because of the parliamentary majority controlled by the party. But the winner desperately needs to bring new ideas since the party’s support is plunging ahead of lower house elections due in two months.