Iowa is averaging one railroad-related death per month in 2021

IOWA (KWWL) – Train accidents have claimed the lives of at least nine people in the state of Iowa.

According to the Federal Railroad Administration, there were five fatal train incidents in Iowa between January and June of this year. There were two accidents in January, one in Muscatine County and the other in Marshall County, that each killed people. There was another in Marshall County in April then three people died in a train crash in Clarke County.

There have been others in recent months as well. In August, a 15-year-old died in Black Hawk County after a train vs. car crash. A week later, a person died in West Liberty when they drove their car into the path of the train. Add the two from Linn County this past weekend, that brings the state's total to nine deaths for 2021.

Last year, the FRA reported 757 deaths nationally. This was the lowest since 2015.