HACAP in need of staff to keep essential community services running

HIAWATHA, Iowa (KWWL) - The community action agency, HACAP, is in need of staff; so much so that the nonprofit could be forced to close centers if staffing requirements are not met.

HACAP currently has a total of 35 open positions across nine eastern Iowa counties, putting essential services for low-income families in jeopardy. The Hiawatha based agency serves 72,000 individuals each year. Leaders say openings in critical roles could lead to the closing of the centers, which in turn could lead to a gap in critical childcare services for families in need.

Many of the open positions currently available are for teacher's with HACAP's early childhood preschool program, Head Start. The agency says they've faced challenges in getting qualified applicants to apply. Another challenge they say, has been attracting staff to the organization. HACAP does offer some important benefits. For example, health, dental, vision insurance, retirement savings like IPERS or 403(b), along with paid time off.

​"We're looking for passionate mission-driven people who want to make a difference by serving their community in an exciting way", said Jane Drapeaux, HACAP CEO.

You can find a full list of HACAP's current job openings, here.