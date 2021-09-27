Greece, France, expected to announce major warship deal

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek state ERT TV has reported that the leaders of Greece and France are expected to announce a major, multi-billion euro deal in Paris on Tuesday involving the purchase by Greece of French-built warships. ERT said Monday that Greece was planning to acquire at least three French FDI frigates and another three corvettes. Greece has already bought 18 French Rafale fighter jets and plans to purchase another six under a program to modernize its armed forces amid tensions with neighboring Turkey. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who is in Paris, declined to comment, saying an announcement would be made Tuesday. Greek media say the deal could be worth about 5 billion euros ($5.8 billion).