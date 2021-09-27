Florida man accused of killing girlfriend, attacking deputy

BARTOW, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend after he confessed to his mother and she called police. Polk County Sheriff’s officials said in a news release Monday that they arrested 37-year-old Jason Robinson outside his RV on Saturday night. Authorities say Robinson grabbed a deputy’s stun gun and radio and tried to choke him. Two witnesses jumped in and helped to detain him. Deputies who arrived as backup found the girlfriend’s body buried under a pallet next to the RV’s door. Robinson is being held in the Polk County Jail.