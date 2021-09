IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Emergency vehicles are currently responding to Interstate-80 in Iowa City at the Highway 1 bridge, causing a significant backup.

DOT Cameras show the backup on I-80 at the Highway 1 exit going Eastbound. Drivers should find alternate routes and expect delays.

I-80 EB: Emergency vehicles at Exit 246 - IA 1; Dodge Street (Iowa City). https://t.co/JDo0DZdW2W — Statewide Iowa 511 (@statewideia511) September 27, 2021

KWWL will update with more information when it is available.