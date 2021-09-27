Des Moines girl chosen as kid captain for Hawkeyes-Maryland game

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - A 9-year-old Des Moines girl will be the kid captain for the Iowa Hawkeyes for their game against the Maryland Terrapins on October 1st.

BraeLynn Krisinger was placed on a ventilator when she was 18-months-old due to a serious bacterial infection. This led to her needing to have an emergency tracheostomy and fly over to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.

Once she arrived, the hospital's care team performed CPR on her, after the discovered a blood clot was blocking her airway. Doctors spent the next few years reconstructing her airway through multiple surgeries. One of those surgeries involved a heart and lung bypass, where they were able to remove her tracheostomy. Now, BraeLynn enjoys making new friends and loves to dance.

This year's Kid Captains were selected for the 2020 season, but the program was canceled for a year as fans weren't in attendance at Hawkeye games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

