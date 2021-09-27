Cedar Rapids school board votes to amend, not disband, SRO program

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - School board members for the Cedar Rapids Community School District voted unanimously Monday night to amend their School Resource Officer program.

The program has been in place since 2011 and before the start of this year, had seven fulltime police officers stationed at district schools.

The amendment made several changes to the program. One of the most obvious changes is going to be the removal of SROs from Roosevelt and McKinley middle schools, and making them "floating" positions. Each of the four high schools and Polk Alternative Education Center will still have a fulltime SRO. There will still be seven officers but two of them will be called to schools as needed, and for preventative workshops.

Another thing the district wants to do is focus more on safety and less on punishments for small offenses. As a result, this line was added to the new contract with CRPD: "The SRO will divert first offense violations whenever possible to the School District to focus on a restorative response."

District data released in June showed that Black students were more than six times more likely to be cited by SROs than white students.

All seven of the SROs will work in "soft uniforms" instead of a full uniform. This is most likely going to be khakis and a polo for the officer; the same uniform worn by the CRPD Mental Health Officer.

This contract still needs to be ratified by the Cedar Rapids City Council but once that happens, it will become effective immediately within the school district. It is set to expire on June 30, 2022.

