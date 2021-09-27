California to mail every voter a ballot in future elections

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will mail all registered voters ballots in future elections under legislation signed Monday by Gov. Gavin Newsom. His signature makes permanent a change adopted during the pandemic for the 2020 election and the recent recall. California will join other Western states including Oregon, Washington, Utah and Colorado that already mail every registered voter a ballot. The Democratic governor signed 10 other voting-related bills. He crafted his signature as part of a national push by Democrats to expand voting rights and access. Republicans have expressed skepticism about the security of mail-in voting, but there is no evidence of widespread fraud.