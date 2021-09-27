Biden to name African-born doctor to lead HIV/AIDS response

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says he intends to nominate Dr. John Nkengasong to lead the U.S. response to the HIV/AIDS epidemic worldwide. If confirmed by the Senate, Nkengasong would become the first person of African descent to oversee the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, also known as PEPFAR. He is a U.S. citizen born in Cameroon and is currently director of the African equivalent of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the U.S.