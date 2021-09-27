Artists and city leaders hope new murals inspire conversation

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - Standing roughly 70 feet tall, two new murals are sending a message through Iowa City.

"The goals for the mural are for those in positions of power and privilege to acknowledge the systemic oppression of Black people and begin structural change," says Public Space One, a contemporary art center that designed the murals.

The murals are on the south side of the Capital Mall parking ramp in downtown Iowa City, at the intersection of Burlington Street and Clinton Street.

The two murals were finished in early September and read, "Weaponize Your Privilege to Save Black Bodies" and "Black Joy Needs No Permission."

Public Space One says the inspiration for the murals came from sociologist and civil rights activists W.E.B. Du Bois and his term "Double Consciousness".

Du Bois wrote in "The Atlantic" in 1897 that African-Americans are always looking at themselves through the eyes of other people.

"The history of the American Negro is the history of this strife, — this longing to attain self-conscious manhood, to merge his double self into a better and truer self," Du Bois writes.

The artists want people to try to understand that struggle many African-Americans feel and think about how they can help.

"I truly feel like using the power of public art as kind of the catalyst for changes in those areas in any of our lives promotes a sense of peace and positivity that almost can't be measured," Jill Wells said, the lead painter for the project.

The city's Public Art Advisory Committee pledged $30,000 to this and other projects in August 2020. The city publicized these designs and asked people for their input in March.