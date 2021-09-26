Vote for the Lincoln Savings Bank, Friday Night Heroes Game and Play of the Week Unmute Play Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00 September 26, 2021 10:46 pm Mark Woodley Friday Night Heroes, Top Sports Stories FNH #6 Vote for the Lincoln Savings Bank, Friday Night Heroes Game of the WeekKee at Ed-CoWaterloo Columbus at Dyersville BeckmanDecorah at Western DubuqueCedar Falls at CR KennedyVote for the Lincoln Savings Bank, Friday Night Heroes Play of the WeekJaden Appleby (Janesville) touchdown reception off deflected passNick Bryant (Western Dubuque) diving, one-handed catchKaiser Luck (Waverly-Shell Rock) juggling touchdown receptionGage Freeman (Clear Creek-Amana) punt block resulting in Grant Kruse's touchdown