TRACKING: Cranking up the heat

Today: It is going to feel more like summer today thanks to a breezy southwest wind developing. Winds will be around 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Highs will climb to the low and mid 80s for most. We will see a bit of cloud cover moving through this morning into the early afternoon, which may keep temps in the 70s north. Dew points remain low, so we don’t have to worry about humidity, but fire danger may be slightly elevated this afternoon.

Tonight: Any clouds should be out by tonight with skies becoming clear. Tonight would be a great opportunity to get some cool air into your house by opening the windows because lows will be in the mid and upper 50s. Winds will be southerly at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Skies remain sunny as a weak cold front will move through. This will shift our winds from the southwest to the north at 5 to 10 mph but will have little effect on our temperatures. Highs will still be in the low to upper 80s south.

Tuesday: More of the same with sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 80s. Average highs run in the low 70s, so this heat is out of the ordinary.

Rest of the Week: Mid to upper 80s look to persist through Wednesday before a gradual cool down (but still above normal) through the end of the week. Cloud cover will gradually increase Wednesday with a chance for showers and storms on Thursday into Friday. We should have highs in the 70s for the weekend.