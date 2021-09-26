TRACKING: 80s the next few days

Tonight: Clear skies remain overnight. Southwest winds slow to 5-10 mph. A front starts to work its way south through Eastern Iowa tonight through Monday morning. Low temperatures are cooler in our northern counties and in the low 50s, while our far southern counties drop to near 60 degrees.

Monday: We start the work week warm and sunny. North winds are at 5-10 mph. High temperatures range from the low to mid 80s. Dew points should remain in the mid 50s, so we won’t have to worry about humidity!

Monday Night: Clear skies through Monday night. Low temperatures fall to the mid 50s.

Tuesday: The sunshine continues through Tuesday. High temperatures warm to the mid 80s.

This Week: 80 degree highs stay in the forecast through Thursday. Rain looks possible both Thursday and Friday.