Pelosi vows to pass infrastructure, eyes smaller social bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is vowing that Democrats will pass a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill this week.

At the same time, Pelosi is pledging to push ahead on a bigger $3.5 trillion social safety net and climate change bill while acknowledging the total amount will drop because of some Democratic opposition in the Senate.

"We have to find our common ground, respectful of each other's views.," Pelosi said on Sunday's episode of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos." "But this isn't about moderates vs. progressives. Overwhelmingly, the entirety of our caucus, except for a few whose judgment I respect, support the vision of Joe Biden."

Pelosi had originally pledged a vote on the $1 trillion infrastructure plan by Monday. But she now says that the timeline will likely slip to later in the week, giving space for additional negotiations so both bills can be approved.

"You cannot choose the date," she said. "You have to go when you have the votes in a reasonable time, and we will.”

Republicans including Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, R-IA 2 have called the bills $3.5 trillion price tag "irresponsible and reckless."

"Our bill is due and we are punting on that debt limit until next year," Hinson said in an interview on "Today in Iowa" last week. "The responsible thing to do would be hit a pause on this spending spigot, reassess where we are with our economy and respect the taxpayers and that process."

Democrats have a razor-thin margin in both chambers and need almost every member of their caucus for the bill to move forward.

President Joe Biden's broad domestic agenda hangs in the balance, and the White House says Biden spoke with lawmakers over the weekend on the path ahead.