Nonprofit grants propel prosecutor push on racial injustice

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Many of the law enforcement changes enacted by states after George Floyd’s death have centered on policing tactics, not on racial disparities in the criminal justice system. On a national level, bipartisan congressional talks on overhauling policing practices have ended without an agreement. Now, criminal justice groups are focusing on suburban communities to push through policing changes without new laws. Grants have gone out to prosecuting attorneys’ offices that work with local community organizations to find ways to reduce racial disparities. Some offices are revamping diversion programs or changing how they prosecute specific crimes. Others are finding ways to keep juveniles out of the criminal justice system before they’re ever charged.