Israeli troops kill 4 Palestinians in West Bank clashes

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says at least four Palestinian gunmen were killed in shootouts with Israeli forces during a sweeping West Bank arrest operation cracking down on the Islamic militant group Hamas. Sunday’s violence was the deadliest between Israeli troops and Palestinian militants in weeks and came amid heightened tensions following this year’s 11-day war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a statement that Israeli security forces in the West Bank operated against Hamas operatives “that were about to execute terror attacks in the very immediate future.” The Israeli military said that troops involved in arrests in the occupied West Bank came under attack.