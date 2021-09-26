In Mexico, some Haitians find a helping hand

CIUDAD ACUÑA, México (AP) — Some of the thousands of Haitian migrants who briefly formed a camp in the Texas border town of Del Rio have found a helping hand across the river in the Mexican city of Ciudad Acuña. While U.S. officials announced the camp on the U.S. side had been cleared, an undetermined number of migrants remain in Ciudad Acuña, afraid to step foot in the streets. Some residents here took in Haitian families, while other provided food and water. Virginia Salazar and her husband Mensah Montant, who is from the African nation of Togo, were among those who responded to the Haitians’ needs.