Governor Reynolds reportedly considering sending State Troopers to the southern border again

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL)- Governor Kim Reynolds is reportedly considering sending Iowa State Troopers and other Iowa Department of Public Safety officers to assist law enforcement and border security efforts at the U.S.-Mexico border.

"The governor is still evaluating at this time," Governor Reynold's Communication Director Alex Murphy told the Cedar Rapids Gazette.

In July, Iowa sent 28 Iowa DPS law enforcement officers to help in the Del Rio, Texas area for ten days as part of "Operation Lone Star." Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey requested law enforcement support from all 50 states.

The 12 Iowa State Patrol Troopers, 12 tactical operators, three command staff supervisors and one bilingual investigative agent helped the Texas Department of Public Safety with traffic duties, humanitarian efforts, tactical operations and human smuggling operations.

Troopers paired with Texas Highway Patrol Troopers to provide public safety in the Del Rio area. Troopers also worked the Rio Grande River crossing area, helping with rescue efforts and addressing humanitarian concerns. The mission of tactical operators focused on disrupting criminal activities with teams identifying and searching locations where human smuggling was occurring, identifying drug/narcotics offenses and performing surveillance activities designed to identify criminal activities.

Agreements between Iowa and Texas showed Iowa donated the use of state troopers and their equipment at "no cost to Texas." That means Iowa taxpayers are on the hook for the costs. Public Safety Commissioner Stephan Bayens estimated Wednesday the additional cost to Iowa of the mission at $200,000.

Reynolds justified the expense, saying problems at the border have contributed to issues in other states and Iowa, which she said has seen an increase in illegal drug trafficking, including fentanyl. She called it an investment well spent.

Last week, Reynolds was one of 25 governors who signed a letter sent to President Biden, asking for a meeting to discuss the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border. Migrant encounters are at their highest point in two decades. Nearly 200,00 thousand were reported in July. The center says the figure is the highest monthly total since March 2000 and is higher than last year's peak at nearly 133,000.

The governors allege of the apprehensions occurring at the border, approximately 9,700 have past criminal convictions. This is accurate, according to the Customs and Border Patrol data. However, 5,552 of those convictions are for "illegal entry, re-entry."

"More fentanyl has been seized this fiscal year than the last three years combined—almost 10,500 pounds of

fentanyl when only 2 milligrams prove fatal," the governors write when it comes to drug trafficking, saying $14 million is made per day in moving drugs across the border.

The letter neglected to mention that drug seizures by CBP have been consistently lower during the fiscal year 2021 than they had in almost the past three years.

US Customs and Border Patrol data shows the amount of drugs seized in 2021 has been consistently lower than in previous years. SOURCE: US Customs and Border Patrol.

Fentanyl seizures have increased in recent months, climbing to almost 10,500 pounds in FY 2021. Cocaine has also risen by nearly 30,000 pounds this past year, while other drug types such as marijuana, meth, and heroin have stayed consistent if not fallen.

"While governors are doing what we can, our Constitution requires that the President must faithfully execute the immigration laws passed by Congress," Gov. Reynolds stated in the letter. "Not only has the federal government created a crisis, but it has also left our states to deal with challenges that the federal government has a duty to solve."

You can read the full letter signed by the governors here.