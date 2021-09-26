Skip to Content

‘Dear Evan Hansen’ opens 2nd to ‘Shang-Chi’ at box office

National news from the Associated Press

“Dear Evan Hansen” may have been a hit on Broadway, but the filmed adaptation of the Tony-winning show is off to a slow start at the box office in its first weekend in theaters. Universal’s musical grossed an estimated $7.5 million from 3,364 locations, according to studio estimates on Sunday. First place again went to Disney and Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” which added $13.3 million in ticket sales, bringing its North American total to $196.5 million. The superhero pic has topped the charts for four consecutive weekends and this weekend surpassed “Black Widow” to become the highest earner of the pandemic.  

Associated Press

