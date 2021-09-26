Carbon dioxide pipelines may be opposed in Nebraska, Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The companies working to build pipelines to capture carbon dioxide produced by ethanol plants and transport it as a liquid under high pressure to permanent storage deep underground may face opposition from farmers and environmental groups in Nebraska and Iowa. One of the companies, Summit Carbon Solutions, has already started contacting landowners about the $4.5 billion project. Supporters of the projects, which include the Nebraska Ethanol Board, say the pipelines will be safe and would lower the carbon impact of producing the corn-based fuel. That would help it meet goals California and Oregon have adopted for reducing greenhouse gas emissions to combat global warming.