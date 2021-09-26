Authorities on the scene of train vs. car crash in Linn County

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL)- The Linn County Sheriff's Office confirms a train hit a car west of Fairfax Sunday.

Authorities said it happened on the train tracks that parallel Southview Road west of town. It is near the Linn and Benton County line.

As of 6:30, first responders are still on the scene of the crash.

Authorities were not able to release any more information about what happened.

This is a developing story, so be sure to stick with KWWL on-air and online as we continue to learn more.