Western Dubuque crushes Marion 41-0

MARION(KWWL)--OVERALL, WESTERN DUBUQUE IS 5-3 AGAINST MARION… BOBCATS HAVE WON THE LAST FOUR MEETINGS

… FIRST DRIVE FOR THE WESTERN DUBUQUE AND IT WAS A HEALTHY DOSE OF SPENCER ZINN… ON A 4TH AND 2, THE BOBCATS GO FOR IT, THE PITCH TO ZINN… FORGET THE FIRST DOWN, HE'LL TAKE IT IN FOR THE TOUCHDOWN… WESTERN DUBUQUE WITH THE EARLY 7-0 LEAD

… MARION TRIES TO RESPOND ON THE FIRST PLAY, ALEX MOTA GOING DEEP, BUT HE'S PICKED OFF BY DOMINIC FROST AND THE BOBCATS TAKE OVER… THE OFFENSE MARCHES DOWN THE FIELD AND IT'S ZINN AGAIN… THIS TIME A 5-YARD SCORE TO MAKE IT 14-0.

… NEXT OFFENSIVE POSSESSION FOR WESTERN DUBUQUE.. HEY, WOODLEY, I THINK WE GOT A TOP PLAY HERE… JACK CLEMENS TO NICK BRYANT, DIVES AND MAKES THE ONE-HANDED GRAB DOWN THE FAR SIDELINE… TAKE A LOOK AGAIN… CAN'T GET ANY BETTER THAN THAT… A FEW PLAYS LATER, GUESS WHO? ZINN INTO THE END ZONE AGAIN FOR THE THIRD TIME… THIS IS ALL IN THE 3RD QUARTER… 20-0 WESTERN DUBUQUE

… 2ND QUARTER, MARION WAS IN THE RED ZONE… ALEX MOTA LOOKING FOR AN OPEN RECEIVER…. BUT HE'S PICKED OFF BY FROST AGAIN, THIS TIME IN THE END ZONE AND HE DECIDES TO TAKE IT OUT… HE ALMOST BREAKS FREE AND TAKES IT THE OTHER WAY

… BUT THE OFFENSE STILL TURNS IT INTO POINTS… GRANT GLAUSSER WITH A HUGE HOLE UP THE MIDDLE AND HE RUMBLES IN FOR THE 8-YARD SCORE… BOBCATS MAKE IT 27-0

… NOTHING COULD SLOW DOWN THIS OFFENSE… LATER IN THE 2ND, THE BOBCATS WENT 98 YARDS IN FIVE PLAYS, CAPPED OFF BY THIS TUNNEL SCREEN FOR ANDREW OLTMANNS AND HE'S IN FOR THE 17-YARD SCORE… WESTERN DUBUQUE TOOK A 34-0 LEAD AT HALFTIME. THE BOBCATS WIN THIER THIRD STRAIGHT GAME 41-0.