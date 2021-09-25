TRACKING: Return of summer heat

Today: It will still be fall-like today as we start with just a little bit of fog in spots, which will quickly burn off once the sun comes up. Skies afterwards will be mostly sunny with just a few passing clouds at times. Highs will top in the mid 60s to low 70s with no humidity and a west wind at 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight: We are still looking cool tonight with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s thanks to a mostly clear sky and a southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Those southwest winds will crank up a little bit, up to around 15 mph. This will warm our temperatures to the low and mid 80s. We will see some cloud cover giving us partly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the mid 50s.

Monday: The start of the week will remain warm as humidity ticks up. Highs will remain in the upper 70s to mid 80s with a sunny sky. Lows will be in the mid 50s.

Rest of the Week: Mid 80s look to persist through Tuesday and Wednesday before a gradual cool down (but still above normal) through the end of the week. Cloud cover will gradually increase after Tuesday, but things look dry for now.