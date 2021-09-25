TRACKING: Another dose of summer

Tonight: Mostly clear skies tonight. Southwest winds are at 5-10 mph. Low temperatures fall from the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, breezy, slightly humid, and warm for Sunday. Southwest winds are at 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph possible. High temperatures warm from the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear Sunday night. Southwest winds are at 5-10 mph. Lows drop to the low 50s north and low 60s south.

Monday: We start the work week sunny and warm. High temperatures rise to the mid 80s. Winds shift out of the north at 5-10 mph.

Next Week: Highs remain in the 80s through much of the work week. Rain is not in the forecast.