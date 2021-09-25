Rainfall amounts Friday
A cold front brought a few light showers to the area that resulted in a little bit of accumulation.
Here is a full list of totals below:
|City
|Amount
|Waterloo
|0.06
|Dubuque
|T
|Cedar Rapids
|T
|Iowa City
|0.01
|Allison
|0.20
|Anamosa 3SSW
|0.01
|Asbury 0.4 SW
|T
|Aurora
|0.01
|Bellevue LD 12
|0.13
|Bloomington 3.5 N
|0.03
|Cassville 7.8 ENE
|0.01
|Cedar Falls
|0.05
|Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW
|0.06
|Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW
|0.01
|Charles City
|0.17
|Decorah
|0.25
|Decorah 4.9SE
|0.19
|Dorchester 3 S
|0.21
|Dubuque #3
|0.01
|Dubuque 1.4 WNW
|T
|Dundee 1.4 NNE
|0.01
|Dyersville 1.7 ESE
|0.01
|East Dubuque 1.7 SE
|T
|Eastman 2.4 NNE
|0.20
|Eldora 1.7 SSE
|0.07
|Eldorado 1 E
|0.18
|Elizabeth
|T
|Elkader 6.8 WSW
|0.05
|Elkader 6SSW
|T
|Ely 0.5 SE
|0.02
|Fayette
|0.15
|Garwin
|0.02
|Gays Mills 1.0 NE
|0.19
|Grundy Center
|T
|Guttenberg L & D 10
|0.01
|Hampton
|0.06
|Harpers Ferry 4.1 SW
|0.12
|Hills
|0.11
|Independence
|0.01
|Ionia 2W
|0.19
|Iowa City
|0.01
|Ladora
|0.01
|Lime Springs 1.5 N
|0.18
|Lisbon 0.1 W
|0.01
|Lone Tree
|0.03
|Lowden
|0.02
|Maquoketa 4 W
|0.02
|Marengo 3.6 N
|0.03
|Marion 1.7 NNW
|0.01
|Marquette
|0.06
|Marshalltown
|0.02
|Monona 9.8 N
|0.16
|Nashua 2 SW
|0.16
|New Hampton 0.3 NNW
|0.23
|New Hampton 0.4 SW
|0.27
|New Hartford
|0.07
|North Liberty 0.7 SSW
|0.02
|Oelewein
|0.01
|Oelwein 0.3 E
|0.10
|Olin
|0.01
|Parkersburg
|0.13
|Parnell 0.1 SSW
|0.02
|Patch Grove 0.1 NNW
|0.04
|Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N
|0.06
|Riverside
|0.03
|Robins 0.8 SE
|0.01
|Sigourney
|0.06
|Solon 0.3 ESE
|0.04
|Spillville
|0.22
|Steuben 4 SE
|0.05
|Stockton 3.4 NNE
|T
|Tipton
|0.01
|Tripoli 2 N
|0.19
|Washington
|T
|Washington 5.8 SW
|0.05
|Waverly
|0.15
|Williamsburg
|0.02
|Yellow River State Forest
|0.15