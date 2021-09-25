Skip to Content

Rainfall amounts Friday

8:43 am Schnack's Weather Blog

A cold front brought a few light showers to the area that resulted in a little bit of accumulation.

Here is a full list of totals below:

CityAmount
Waterloo0.06
DubuqueT
Cedar RapidsT
Iowa City0.01
Allison0.20
Anamosa 3SSW0.01
Asbury 0.4 SW T  
Aurora0.01
Bellevue LD 120.13
Bloomington 3.5 N0.03
Cassville 7.8 ENE0.01
Cedar Falls0.05
Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW 0.06  
Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW 0.01  
Charles City0.17
Decorah  0.25
Decorah 4.9SE 0.19  
Dorchester 3 S0.21
Dubuque #30.01
Dubuque 1.4 WNW T  
Dundee 1.4 NNE 0.01  
Dyersville 1.7 ESE 0.01  
East Dubuque 1.7 SET  
Eastman 2.4 NNE0.20
Eldora 1.7 SSE 0.07  
Eldorado 1 E0.18
ElizabethT
Elkader 6.8 WSW 0.05  
Elkader 6SSWT
Ely 0.5 SE 0.02  
Fayette0.15
Garwin0.02
Gays Mills 1.0 NE0.19
Grundy CenterT
Guttenberg L & D 100.01
Hampton0.06
Harpers Ferry 4.1 SW 0.12  
Hills0.11
Independence0.01
Ionia 2W0.19
Iowa City0.01
Ladora0.01
Lime Springs 1.5 N 0.18  
Lisbon 0.1 W 0.01  
Lone Tree0.03
Lowden0.02
Maquoketa 4 W0.02
Marengo 3.6 N 0.03  
Marion 1.7 NNW 0.01  
Marquette0.06
Marshalltown0.02
Monona 9.8 N 0.16  
Nashua 2 SW0.16
New Hampton 0.3 NNW 0.23  
New Hampton 0.4 SW 0.27  
New Hartford0.07
North Liberty 0.7 SSW 0.02  
Oelewein0.01
Oelwein 0.3 E 0.10  
Olin0.01
Parkersburg0.13
Parnell 0.1 SSW 0.02  
Patch Grove 0.1 NNW0.04
Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N0.06
Riverside0.03
Robins 0.8 SE 0.01  
Sigourney0.06
Solon 0.3 ESE 0.04  
Spillville0.22
Steuben 4 SE0.05
Stockton 3.4 NNET  
Tipton0.01
Tripoli 2 N0.19
WashingtonT
Washington 5.8 SW 0.05  
Waverly0.15
Williamsburg0.02
Yellow River State Forest0.15
Author Profile Photo

Brandon Libby

Meteorologist

