Motorcycle collision with deer sends two people to the hospital

PALO, Iowa (KWWL) - Two people are in the hospital after they sustained injuries from a collision involving their motorcycle and a deer Friday evening.

Bret Pettigrew, 26 and Jennifer Pettigrew, 47 of Center Point were driving their Harley-Davidson motorcycle on Palo Marsh Road, just north of Pleasant Valley Creek Drive, when they struck a deer. The collision causing their motorcycle to go into a ditch. Linn County Sheriff Deputies responded to the scene of the accident around 7:22 p.m, along with the Palo Fire Department and Hiawatha Ambulance.

Both occupants were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Neither one of them was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.