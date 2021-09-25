Iowa DCI agents still following leads in Xavior Harrelson case

MONTEZUMA, Iowa (KWWL)- Nearly four months after 11-year old Xavier Harrelson first went missing, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation agents continue to follow up on leads in his case.

Harrelson disappeared from a mobile home park in Montezuma on May 27.

Earlier this month, two dozen law enforcement officials searched the Fox Forest County Recreation Area. Iowa DCI Assistant Director Mitch Mortvedt said a tip led investigators to the wooded area just west of Montezuma in Poweshiek County.

"There was information we came across in our investigation," Mortvedt said. "I can't divulge it or go into it at this time since it is an active investigation."

Authorities used K-9's that can track people's scents. The Iowa DCI, Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office, and Iowa State Patrol took part in the search.

"Unfortunately, we just weren't able to locate anything to help try to bring an investigation to a close," Mortvedt said. "But it doesn't deter our efforts at all as far as continuing to try to find and locate Xavior."

Mortvedt said investigators have interviewed hundreds of people throughout their investigation, including those close to Xavior and his family. DCI agents are assigned to the case and are running down leads and tips from the general public on a near-daily basis.

"They have certainly slowed down, but I wouldn't say a lot," Mortvedt said. "The public is still very active and supportive of the investigation, and, you know, and doing everything that they can."

Volunteers have worked to raise money for the reward fund and spread flyers and awareness about his disappearance.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is treating it as a missing child case, but Mortvedt said the circumstances surrounding it are suspicious.

"For an 11-year old who doesn't have the means to leave on their own and to sustain being away for an extended period of time, and now we are headed towards four months since he's disappeared," he said. "Certainly suspicious circumstances, and we are treating it as suspicious."

There are no future searches scheduled as of now, but Mortvedt said investigators could conduct more in the future if specific information warrants one.

Law enforcement and the community is still holding out hope of finding Harrelson alive.

"We are just letting the information we receive point us in the direction we need to go in," Mortvedt said. "The hope is always to bring somebody that's missing home alive."

The reward fund established to generate tips and information in Harrelson's disappearance has surpassed $34,000. According to the Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office, several local businesses and private citizens have donated money to the fund.

Half of the proceeds from Sunday's fourth annual Mollie Tibbetts memorial run in nearby Brooklyn will be donated to the reward fund. The other half will be sent to the University of Iowa Children's Hospital in Mollie's honor.

Mortvedt said he hopes it could garner someone to come forward with information that could be the key to cracking the case.

"Somebody may have a piece of information that they feel could be irrelevant in this investigation, but let us be the judge of that and determine the relevancy of it," he said. "It may be just the smallest piece of information that we need to help resolve this."

Xavior Harrelson's family has asked supporters to contact law enforcement first with any tips or information before sharing it publicly on social media.

"I say confidently that at least one person, if not multiple, has information as to what happened, where he's at, whether he is alive or dead," Mortvedt said. "Please do the right thing and come forward."

Anyone with information related to Harrelson's disappearance is asked to call the Poweshiek County Sheriff's office at 641-623-2107.

You can also leave a tip by clicking here.