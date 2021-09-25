Iowa City High wins “The Boot” for the first time since 2016

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - The Iowa City High Little Hawks trounced the West High Trojans 56-7 Friday night; beating their crosstown rivals for the first time since 2016.

The Trojans had won the "The Battle for the Boot" five times in a row; 2017, 2018, 2019, and twice in 2020 as the teams saw each other in the playoffs.

Iowa City High (5-0) dominated the game all night long. The Little Hawks led 21-0 at halftime and ended up winning by 49.

City High hopes to carry this momentum into the playoffs; the Little Hawks have not won a state title since 2009. West High (1-4) will look to improve next week against Davenport Central.