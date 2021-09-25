Investigators still pursuing leads in Tama County homicide

TAMA COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The lead agent says the investigation is ongoing in a June homicide in Tama County that left one man dead.

Ryan Cooper was found dead in his home on Friday, June 18th, 2021. The Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner performed an autopsy on Cooper and found the manner of death to be from a gunshot wound. Cooper's death is considered "suspicious and violent."

Three months later and details are still scarce in the investigation. KWWL reached out to the Iowa Division of Criminal investigation to see if there were any updates.

DCI Special Agent in Charge Rick Rahn said the investigation is ongoing and they continue to pursue leads in Cooper's death.

The agency reported early on that there is no threat to the community.

Authorities are asking the public to contact the Tama County Sheriff's Office with any further information on the case, as it continues to be an ongoing investigation. The number to call is 641-484-3760.