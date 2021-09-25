Hy-Vee offering free Pfizer booster shots for eligible Americans

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) - Starting September 24th, Hy-Vee is offering free Pfizer's booster shots to all eligible Americans, regardless of their insurance coverage, at more than 275 of their locations across eight states. Those eligible include the following.

Long-term care facility residents

Individuals ages 65+

Individuals ages 18+ with underlying medical conditions as outlined by the CDC.

Individuals ages 18-64 who are at an increased risk of COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting

Both the FDA and CDC recently approved vaccine for these individuals and recommend they get the booster shot six months after they got their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Hy-Vee is currently offering $10 Hy-Vee gift cards to patients who complete their COVID-19 vaccination, including Pfizer vaccine recipients who receive their COVID-19 booster shot with them, between June 1 and November 1, 2021.

As of now, those who have received either the Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccine will not be administered a booster shot at Hy-Vee locations until they're authorized by the FDA and CDC. The CDC recommends when you get your booster shot to get it from the same vaccine manufacturer with which you received your previous dose or doses from.

While Pfizer's booster shot and third dose do contain the same amount of vaccine, there are some key differences between the two. Currently, Pfizer's first two doses are authorized for individuals ages 12 and older, with the second one being administered at least 21 days after you receive your first one. However, there is currently no authorized booster shot from Pfizer for individuals ages 12-17.

If you're planning on getting your third dose, it's recommended you get it at least 28 days after you receive your second dose. Those eligible to get the third dose are those ages 12 and older who are moderately to severely immunocompromised individuals. The CDC recommends individuals who receive a third dose from Pfizer should not receive a booster shot.

Hy-Vee recommends that vaccine recipients bring the following with them to their vaccine appointment.

Insurance card if you have insurance

Medicare Part B red, white, and blue card if you're a Medicare recipient

Photo ID

COVID-19 vaccination record card

If you don't have insurance, you can still get the vaccine. Individuals getting either the booster shot or a third dose will need to self-attest to their eligibility. Individuals will not be required to show any documentation to prove their eligibility.

To learn more information regarding the COVID-19 vaccine, or to schedule your appointment to receive the vaccine in advance, CLICK HERE.